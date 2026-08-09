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Baramati Airport to get Rs 100 crore overhaul as Maharashtra govt finalises project, 6 months after Ajit Pawar plane crash

Six months after deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a Baramati air crash, Maharashtra govt is finalising a Rs 100 crore plan to overhaul the neglected airport. MADC proposal includes ATC tower, fire station, runway upgrades and compound wall.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 10:44 AM IST

Baramati Airport to get Rs 100 crore overhaul as Maharashtra govt finalises project, 6 months after Ajit Pawar plane crash
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Six months after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in an air crash at Baramati, the Maharashtra government is finalising a Rs 100 crore plan to overhaul the neglected airstrip.

Sources said the proposal was cleared two weeks ago by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). It was then approved by additional chief secretary (aviation) Sanjay Sethi last Wednesday. Final clearance is now awaited from a high-power committee headed by the state chief secretary.

Pawar and four others died on January 28 when their chartered Learjet 45 crashed near the Baramati airstrip at 8:45 am while attempting to land.

Airport lacked basic safety for years

Baramati airport was built in the mid-90s by then CM Sharad Pawar to boost investment in the area. But the 1,600m x 30m uncontrolled airstrip remained neglected. The airport has no fencing, allowing cattle and stray dogs inside. Two private flying schools operate from here, and students run the makeshift ATC unit as there are no dedicated ATC personnel. It handles only 10-12 VVIP flights a month.

The lack of emergency services was exposed during the crash. The airport had no fire tender. One had to be called from Baramati municipal council, causing critical delays. Ajit Pawar was keen to upgrade the airport. It was given to Reliance Airport Developers in 2008-09, taken back by MIDC in July 2025, and handed to MADC two months later.

What the Rs100 crore plan includes

The proposed upgrades include an ATC tower, fire station, recarpetting of the runway, 90m runway-end safety areas, stormwater drainage, windsock, edge lights, PAPI lights for landing guidance, an 8-km compound wall and an internal perimeter road.

Key gaps remain

However, the plan does not include an Instrument Landing System or night landing facilities. Currently, flying school students install battery-operated lamps for night flying. The airport also has no meteorological department and relies on Pune airport for weather data. MADC’s proposal is silent on adding one.

Experts question political will

Capt Sanjay Karve, former director of civil aviation, said the runway’s “inverted hump” must be corrected and PAPI should be mandatory at all uncontrolled airports. But he doubted long-term commitment. “Upgrading it now is like locking the stable after the horse has bolted. The moment Sunetra Pawar is no longer deputy CM, Baramati airport will be forgotten,” he said, citing Karad, Latur and Nanded airports.

Bombay Flying Club president Mihir Bhagvati welcomed the move: “These are bare minimum requirements. I am glad MADC is upgrading this airport.

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