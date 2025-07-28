Barabanki stampede: At least 2 dead, several injured at Avsaneshwar temple; here's what happened

The incident occurred at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual).

Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple in UP's Barabanki after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday, when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual).

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said. A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition. Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries.



Barabanki temple stampede: What happened?



According to officials, a group of monkeys messed with a live electric wire, causing it to snap and fall onto a tin shed in the temple complex. The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises, where the huge crowd of devotees gathered for the holy month of Shravan. Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.



According to District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, "Devotees were offering prayers when a monkey jumped onto an electric wire, causing it to fall on a shed."This led to an electric current passing through the structure. Medical treatment of the injured is underway. Around 19 people were injured, with two in serious condition.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences



CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister directed the officers to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister gave instructions for the proper treatment of the injured. This incident comes a day after 8 people were killed and over two dozen injured in a stampede at the famous Mansa Devi Temple at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)