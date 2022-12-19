Search icon
Barabanki college student stabbed to death over old Instagram reel

Barabanki: The victim was a college student who also worked in a telecom company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

The police said he had been getting life threats from Aman and Salim (Representational)

A 20-year-old college student was stabbed to death in public in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki over an old Instagram reel, police said. The victim, Shuganto Sharma, had filed a police complaint over the reel that showed him getting thrashed by a group of men. He had been receiving threats over the reel.

He had filed a police complaint last December against three people with whom he had a year-old dispute. 

The police said he had been getting life threats from Aman and Salim since he filed the complaint. 

The accused were out on bail. They used to threaten the victim of dire consequences. 

Shuganto and his friends had a fight with the accused at a tea stall after which he was stabbed by the rival group. His friends were also injured, reported IANS. 

The police have deployed forces in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

A case under stringent sections has been registered against the trio.

