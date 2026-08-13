Bar Council denies enrolment to 2026 NALSAR graduates over campaign against CJI Surya Kant, later makes U-turn

The earlier direction to State Bar Councils to withhold enrolment of the 2026 batch was issued in response to a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the convocation.

In a major reversal, the Bar Council of India (BCI) modified its earlier order within hours of imposing a freeze on the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduates, and clarified that all graduates from the university may enrol as advocates.

The earlier direction to State Bar Councils to withhold enrolment of the 2026 batch was issued in response to a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the convocation.

The BCI has now said that there is no impediment to the enrolment of NALSAR students. It further noted that, as per information received, a small group of faculty members and outsiders had allegedly instigated students to protest against the CJI.

This development effectively rescinds the earlier freeze, enabling all eligible graduates of the 2026 batch to complete their enrolment.

Bar Council stops 2026 NALSAR graduates from enrolling

Earlier, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed all State Bar Councils to suspend the enrolment of 2026 graduates from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, as advocates, pending further instructions.

The decision came in the wake of a campaign by a group of outgoing students opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s presence at the university’s convocation. The BCI has further requested NALSAR to provide a factual report identifying individuals involved in organising and mobilising the protest.

Final decision to be taken on August 19

The Chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra, instructed the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR to furnish an authenticated report within three days specifying those principally involved in initiating, organising, coordinating, or mobilising the campaign.

Additionally, the BCI requested copies of any representation, petition, memorandum, or other correspondence submitted to the university concerning the proposed participation or invitation of the Chief Justice of India, along with the complete list of signatories as per official records.

A final decision on the matter will be taken on August 19, 2026, once the Vice-Chancellor’s report is received.

BCI’s demands from NALSAR explained

The BCI instructed the university to identify individuals responsible for initiating or drafting the campaign, circulating it in the media, organising meetings, coordinating or mobilising participation, liaising with the press, administering official or organised social-media groups, or advocating a boycott, obstruction, disruption, or organised non-participation in the convocation or related programmes.

The Council also sought details regarding the participation of student organisations, faculty members, research scholars, alumni, or external persons.

The BCI further noted that, as per credible sources, there was evidence of factionalism and “dirty politics” among certain academic staff, who were allegedly instrumental in misleading, instigating and misguiding students.

BCI calls enrolment freeze an interim measure

The Bar Council of India (BCI) clarified that it has not, at this point, declared any individual disqualified from enrolment solely on account of participation in the representation or campaign.

It observed, however, that allowing enrolment while the inquiry was pending could frustrate the inquiry itself. Accordingly, it directed an interim freeze on the enrolment of the entire 2026 batch of NALSAR graduates.

The Council stated that this interim measure would continue until the individual issues were disposed of or further directions were issued. It further directed that names communicated during the preliminary stage should, to the extent possible, remain confidential, as the disclosure of a name does not constitute a conclusive finding of misconduct or disqualification.

NALSAR students’ move draws sharp reaction

The BCI said legal education is meant to promote critical thinking, debate and analysis of court decisions. But it added that students entering a regulated profession tied to the administration of justice must know the difference between reasoned criticism and conduct that amounts to intimidation, obstruction, organised disruption, or ignoring professional duties.

Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said a law student who shows no respect for the highest judicial office cannot be expected to become a responsible advocate, teacher or judge. He added that such behaviour does not align with the dignity, discipline and ethical standards of the legal profession.

Saurav Das responds to BCI

Saurav Das, Co-Convenor of CJI, strongly denounced the order in a post on X.

“Mr. Manan Mishra, HANDS OFF our students!" Das said, calling the order “grossly illegal". He defended the students’ right to democratic dissent and questioned the BCI chairman’s own record and tenure.

He also called into question the BCI’s role vis-à-vis State Bar Councils, alleging that Mishra had made an illegal intervention in the 2026 Chhattisgarh State Bar Council.

Das warned that in the absence of immediate withdrawal of the notification and a formal apology, law students and advocates in Delhi and nationwide would hold protests in solidarity with NALSAR students.