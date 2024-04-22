Banswara Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

As the political heat gains momentum in Rajasthan's Banswara Lok Sabha constituency, anticipation mounts ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections elections scheduled for April 26th. The Election Commission of India officially declared the voting date for Banswara, which will be part of Phase 2 of the national elections.

With a voter turnout of 72.9 per cent recorded during the 2019 Parliament election, Banswara remains a crucial battleground where political parties are looking for a crucial win.

When is the voting date?

The voting for Rajasthan's Banswara Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26th (Phase 2).

Who are the top contenders this time?

Key contenders in the race include Mahendra Malviya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajkumar Roat representing the Bharat Adivasi Party. Both candidates are poised to campaign vigorously in the run-up to the elections, seeking to attract voters and win the seat.

What happened in the previous elections?

Reflecting on past electoral outcomes, the BJP emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with Kanakmal Katara securing a resounding victory by garnering 711,709 votes. The Indian National Congress (INC), represented by Tarachand Bhagora, trailed behind with 406,245 votes.

