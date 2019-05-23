Banswara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Rajasthan: Congress' Tarachand Bhagora trailing against BJP's Kanakmal Katara

Banswara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Banswara constituency voted on April 29 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. Banswara seat has been reserved for candidates representing the Scheduled Tribe community. BJP's Kanakmal Katara and Congress' Tarachand Bhagora were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Banswara Lok Sabha constituency profile

Banswara constituency consists of eight assembly segments which are Dungarpur (ST), Sagwara (ST), Chorasi (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Banswara (ST), Bagidora (ST), Kushalgarh (ST). Farmer distress, welfare schemes are a couple of poll issues in Rajasthan Lok Sabha elections 2019

Since the seat has been reserved for candidates representing Scheduled Tribe community, the votes of this particular community will play a dominant role in the mandate in 2019.

Banswara Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Kanakmal KataraCongress: Tarachand Bhagora

Banswara Lok Sabha election results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Manshankar Ninama (BJP)

Losing candidate: Resham Malviya (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Tarachand Bhagora (Congress) Losing candidate: Hakaru Maida (BJP)

2004

Winning candidate: Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP)

Losing candidate: Prabhulal Rawat

Rajasthan has a total of 25 parliamentary seats which went to polls in two phases.

Rajasthan is one of the key states in the Hindi-belt both the national parties — BJP and Congress — are set to give a tough competition to each other. Rajasthan has a total of 4,84,79,229 voters.

BJP's alliance in Rajasthan

The BJP contested polls in alliance with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Led by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, RLP won Khinvsar, Merta and Bhopalgarh seats in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Hanuman Beniwal was a former BJP leader who was ousted from the party after his differences with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. However, after the 2018 assembly election results, which led the BJP to lose the state to Congress, it aligned with the RLP.

Congress' alliance in Rajasthan

Congress contested all 25 seats in the forthcoming election. However, in assembly election 2018, it has allied with Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Ajit Singh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7-phases.