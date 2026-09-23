Banks to remain open this Sunday? Know what’s happening before 3-day strike

A three-day nationwide bank strike is approaching, but customers will get one unexpected opportunity before it begins. Check what the Ministry of Finance did ahead of the strike.

Sundays are usually a holiday for most of us, including banks; however, this week it will be different, as public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks are set to open their branches on September 27. The reason behind this is the upcoming 3-day nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to September 30, so the general public can get access to banking services before the strike begins.

To safeguard the banking needs of the people, the Ministry of Finance took the step and announced that banks will remain open on Sunday, September 27. ''In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens,'' a press release by the Finance Ministry reads.

A press release by Ministry of Finance reads, "In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken… pic.twitter.com/47f3ybT8pT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on Sunday. ''Permission to operate Bank Branches and Currency Chests on Sunday, September 27, 2026. As requested in the above letter, with a view to ensuring that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, you have our approval for keeping the branches, offices, ATM link branches and Currency Chests of banks fully operational on Sunday, September 27, 2026,'' RBI said.

Why are bank unions planning a strike?

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide strike from September 28. One of the key demands raised by the unions is the introduction of a five-day working week in the banking sector.

The upcoming strike will also cover an important date in the financial year, i.e., September 30, which is the half-yearly closing period for banks.