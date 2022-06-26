Banks to remain closed on 14 days in July: List of holidays

These holidays will not be applicable in all states.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of bank holidays for July. Banks across the country will remain closed for 14 days. This includes week offs. Banks are normally closed on Sundays and first and fourth Saturdays.

RBI said the banks are closed due various festivals. These holidays will not be applicable in all states. But it would be prudent to check about these holidays before setting out for bank-related work.

Here's the list:

July 1: Kang (Rathyatra), banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed.

July 3: Sunday (Weekly off)

July 5: Tuesday - Guru Hargobind Singh Prakash Divas -- All banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed.

July 7: Kharchi Puja - Banks in Agartala will remain closed.

July 9: Saturday, Eid-ul-Azha

July 10: Sunday

July 11- Eid Ul Azha- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

July 13- Bhanu Jayanti, banks to remain closed in Gangtok.

July 14- Banks to remain closed in Shillong.

July 16- Banks to remain closed in Dehradun's Harela.

July 17- Sunday

July 23- Saturday

July 31- Sunday