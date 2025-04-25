It's essential to keep in mind that bank holidays vary across states, and branches will be closed based on the specific regional observances.

Banks across the country will be observing multiple holidays over the next few days, resulting in branch closures in various regions. From April 26 to April 30, different states will witness varying bank holidays due to regional festivities, with closures spread over four days.

Bank Holiday April 26

April 26 marks the fourth Saturday of the month, and as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. This holiday applies nationwide, but not all branches will remain closed for four consecutive days.

Bank Holiday April 27

April 27 falls on a Sunday, which is a regular weekend off for most banks. Branches in all regions will be closed as per the standard weekend closure.

Bank Holiday April 29

In Himachal Pradesh, banks will remain closed on April 29 in observance of Parshuram Jayanti, a regional festival celebrated in the state.

Bank Holiday April 30

On April 30, banks in Karnataka will be closed due to the simultaneous celebrations of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. These are significant festivals in the state, leading to a day off for banking services.

Other Notable Bank Holidays in April 2025

Several holidays will affect banking operations throughout April, but it’s important to note that these holidays are state-specific and may not apply nationwide. For example:

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated in several states.

April 30: Banks in Karnataka will also observe Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

It's essential to keep in mind that bank holidays vary across states, and branches will be closed based on the specific regional observances. Therefore, while some banks may remain closed for multiple days, this is not consistent nationwide. Check with local branches for specific closure details, as some holidays may not apply to all regions or banking institutions.

