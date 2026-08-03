Bankipur By-Election Result 2026: Prashant Kishor takes early lead, Why this BJP bastion is in focus

Bankipur, Datia By-Poll Election Result: The counting began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security at Patna's AN College, with a total of 31 rounds scheduled to determine the winner of the high-profile contest.

The counting is underway for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, considered a key political contest in Bihar. As per early trends, Prashant Kishore has an edge over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the first round of counting on Monday in Patna.

Bankipur Assembly Bypoll: Prashant Kishore takes early lead over BJP's Neeraj Kumar

According to official figures released by the Election Commission, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor is leading with 13,500 votes, maintaining a 3,811-vote advantage over BJP's Neeraj Kumar, who has secured 9,689 votes. RJD's Rekha Kumari is a distant third with 2,599 votes, while the remaining candidates, including Tanvir Alam (RLJP) and Pradeep Kumar (Bharatiya Aam Awam Party), are far behind with fewer than 200 votes each. NOTA has received 121 votes.

Held on July 30, 2026, the by-election was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat after his election to the Rajya Sabha. The counting began at 8 am amid tight security at Patna's AN College, with a total of 31 rounds scheduled to determine the winner of the high-profile contest.

Key candidates

A total of 26 contenders in the election include, Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party, Neeraj Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rekha Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tanvir Alam of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Pradeep Kumar of the Bharatiya Aam Awam Party, Manoranjan Kumar Shrivastava of the Pragatisheel Janta Party, along with independent candidates Sikandar Kumar, Abhay Choudhary, Anil Das, Shukesh Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Bagish Nandan, Brajesh Patel, and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Other candidates include Baijnath Prasad (Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party), Suraj Kumar Yadav (People's Party of India-Democratic), Jitendra Dubey (Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh), Prem Shankar Prasad (Proutist Bloc, India), Manisha Sharma (Rashtriya Apna Dal), Rambabu Prasad (Rashtriya Garib Dal), Upendra Sahani (Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party), Mirtunjay Kumar (Rashtriya Samajhit Dal), and Niranjan Kumar Acharya (Right to Recall Party).

Why the result matters

Bankipur, which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has long been considered a BJP stronghold. The seat has been represented by the BJP's incumbent National President Nitin Nabin since 2010 and, before him, by his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, making it one of the party's most established urban bastions in Bihar.

It is a high-stakes political showdown as it marks the electoral debut of Prashant Kishor, who founded the Jan Suraaj Party, challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a stronghold it has held without a single loss since 1995.

The contest is being closely watched as the Jan Suraaj founder is testing his new political movement by attempting to breach an urban BJP bastion in his very first direct electoral run. Bankipur has been the BJP's unbeaten bastion, with an economically influential, educated, and largely Kayastha demographic base. The BJP has not taken the seat for granted, deploying over 40 star campaigners and hundreds of party leaders to protect what was formerly held by party chief Nitin Nabin.

According to analysts, this bypoll will determine whether alternative, caste-free campaign platforms hold appeal against traditional party machinery in the heartland. In addition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is pushing to capitalise on a lower-than-average voter turnout and recent youth protests, once again fielding Rekha Gupta to upset both the BJP and Jan Suraaj.