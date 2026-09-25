Banka Minor Harassment Case: Three youths detained, confirms SP Amitesh Kumar

Banka Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar said the video came to the notice of Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) on September 22 and was subsequently verified to have been recorded in the vicinity of Mandar Hill.

Three youths have been detained in connection with a viral video purportedly showing a minor girl being harassed and assaulted at Mandar Hill in Bihar's Banka district, with police saying preliminary investigation also found that Rs 1,500 was allegedly taken from the victim through PhonePe.

Banka Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar said the video came to the notice of Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) on September 22 and was subsequently verified to have been recorded in the vicinity of Mandar Hill.

"Regarding an unfortunate incident involving a young woman who was subjected to molestation and misconduct, a video of the event came to the notice of the Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) on the 22nd. Upon viewing the video, it appeared to have been recorded in the vicinity of Mandar Hill. The SHO verified the video, and an FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, as the identities of the victim and her companions were not known at the time," Kumar told the media.

He said police subsequently worked to identify the persons seen in the video and obtained information about three youths by Thursday night.

"Subsequently, efforts were made to identify the individuals seen in the video. By last night, information was obtained regarding the three youths visible in the footage—who were seen mistreating the victim and two male companions accompanying her, including grabbing their hands," the SP said.

All three accused individuals seen in the video are residents of the Barahat police station area, the SP said.

According to the police, the three youths have been detained and are being interrogated in connection with the case.

The SP said preliminary investigation also indicated that the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and took Rs 1,500 from her account through PhonePe.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths assaulted the victim and also took Rs 1,500 from her account via PhonePe. Acting on the matter, the police have detained the three youths, and they are currently being interrogated," he said.

The SP mentioned that he personally spoke to the victim to gather details about the incident.

"I have personally recorded the victim's statement; she has expressed full confidence in the police, and we are investigating all aspects of the case," Kumar said.

The SP added that further details would be disclosed after a more thorough investigation.

"The police are investigating the case, and further action is being taken based on the video and other evidence," he said.

The police had earlier registered an FIR against six unidentified youths after a purported video showing alleged indecent behaviour and assault of the minor at Mandar Hill surfaced on social media.

According to police, the video came to their attention through the social media cell on September 22. A police team subsequently visited Mandar Hill and verified that the location shown in the footage was the tourist site.

A case has been registered under Sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The incident has drawn political reactions, with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav questioning the law-and-order situation in the state.

Yadav alleged that the incident came amid recent cases reported in Jamui and Samastipur and questioned when the accused in the Banka case would be arrested.Police said further legal action would be taken based on the investigation and evidence collected in the case

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)