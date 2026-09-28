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Bank strike September 28-30 deferred: Why did unions postpone strike? What happens next

The three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28-30 has been deferred after IBA-UFBU talks, with a five-day banking week, PLI and other pending issues to be discussed.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

Bank strike September 28-30 deferred: Why did unions postpone strike? What happens next
Bank strike September 28-30 deferred: Why did unions defer strike? What happens next
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The Indian Banks' Association(IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have deferred the three-day nationwide bank strike scheduled for September 28-September 30. The decision was taken after a meeting between the IBA and UFBU at 9:30 pm on September 27. 

Bank employee unions have been demanding all Saturdays to be holidays, effectively giving employees a five-day working week. Currently, banks remain open on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays, while the 2nd and 4th Saturdays are holidays. 

The five-day banking week arrangement requires agreement between the bank and employee unions and ultimately the government, as it affects bank customers and banking operations.

The planned strike was part of the unions' continuing agitation over the issues and was also expected to coincide with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30.

What actions will be taken?

As part of the understanding, the union body said a high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to discuss the demand to declare the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The committee will examine possible alternatives, consult stakeholders and work towards a solution acceptable to all parties, including bank customers, the UFBU said.

The two sides will also discuss the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers. According to the UFBU, the discussions could result in proposed modifications to the scheme, which may subsequently be taken up with the government to address concerns raised by unions and associations.

The residual issues listed in the minutes of the March 8, 2024 discussions will also be taken up for early resolution, the union forum said.

"In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred," the union body said.

What were the bank unions demanding?

The central demand of the bank unions has been the implementation of a five-day banking week, along with other issues related to pension benefits, including demands concerning employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS). They have also raised issues of pending wage-related matters and changes to the PLI scheme. 

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