Bank services to be affected from March 27- April 4, here's why

All banks will stay closed for three consecutive days from March 27- March 29 on account of the fourth Saturday, Sunday and Holi.

If you are planning to visit the bank for some work, then you might have to prepone your visit as bank services across India will largely stay closed or offer curtailed services from March 27 to April 4 as the institutions switch to the new financial year.

All banks will stay closed for three consecutive days from March 27- March 29 on account of the fourth Saturday, Sunday and Holi. In Bihar's capital Patna, bank branches will remain closed for four consecutive days as March 30 is also a holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays list. Although March 31 is not holiday customers are not entertained as it's the last day of the financial year.

Customer-facing services at bank branches will remain closed on March 31 and April 1 as banks close their books for FY21. April 2 would be a holiday on account of Good Friday and services will be shut on April 4, as it is a Sunday.

Thereby, on seven out of the nine days till April 4 (Sunday) customer-related services will not be entertained by the bank including withdrawal and deposits at bank branches.

However, customers do not have to worry as ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services would be available during the period.

March 27- Last Saturday of the month

March 28- Sunday

March 29- Holi

March 30- Bank holiday in Patna Branch. Rest of the branches will be operational.

March 31- Financial year-end holiday

April 1- Bank closing of accounts

April 2- Good Friday

April 3- Saturday (Working Day)

April 4- Sunday