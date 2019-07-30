Bank of India net jumps two-fold to Rs 243 cr in Q1; net NPAs down at 6%

Headlines

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms of USD 1.2 billion loan by August 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

HomeIndia

India

Bank of India net jumps two-fold to Rs 243 cr in Q1; net NPAs down at 6%

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 95.11 crore during April-June period of the previous fiscal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

State-owned Bank of India on Tuesday reported more than two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 242.62 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 95.11 crore during April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the bank rose to Rs 11,526.95 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 10,631.02 crore in the same period preceding fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender witnessed slight improvement in its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 16.50 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2019, down from 16.66 per cent by end of June 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans came down substantially to 5.79 per cent as against 8.45 per cent.

In absolute terms, the bank's gross NPAs stood at Rs 62,068.40 crore by end of June quarter this fiscal, as against Rs 60,604.46 crore as on June 30, 2018.

Net NPAs were at Rs 19,288.34 crore, as against Rs 27,932.25 crore a year ago, the bank said.

However, its provisioning and contingencies for the quarter increased to Rs 9,255.60 crore from Rs 8,761.83 crore a year ago.

Bank of India stock traded at Rs 71.25 on BSE, down 5.82 per cent from previous close. 



 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE