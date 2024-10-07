From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

In October, banks across India will remain close for a total of 11 days due to various regional festivals, which differ by state. Additionally, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, these closures will affect cities nationwide. Customers planning to visit bank branches should carefully review the holiday schedule, as it varies from one state to another.

In October, banks across India will remain close for a total of 11 days due to various regional festivals, which differ by state. Additionally, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, these closures will affect cities nationwide. Customers planning to visit bank branches should carefully review the holiday schedule, as it varies from one state to another.

Customers are advised that bank holidays in India vary by state. It is recommended to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule in advance to stay informed.

Here is list of bank holidays in October 2024 state-wise

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra which will result in bank closures in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.

October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami because of which banks are shut in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

October 12: Banks are shut in Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

October 14: Banks are shut in Sikkim,

October 16: Lakshmi Puja which will result in banks being shut in Tripura and West Bengal.

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu for which banks are shut in Karnataka, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Accession Day to result in bank closures in Jammu & Kashmir.

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi for which banks are shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Additionaly, banks were also closed on October 1, October 2, October 3 and on October 6.

Meanwhile, in case of cash emergencies, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking apps, ensuring access even on weekends and holidays, unless users are notified otherwise. Customers can also utilize any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.