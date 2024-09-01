Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September 2024.

Bank holidays in September 2024: Banks will remain closed for 15 days in September 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. It’s crucial to remember that this also applies to local and national holidays.

This September, banks will remain shut on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Pang-Lhabsol among others listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI releases a holiday calendar list every year that includes state-specific festivals, national holidays, and other noteworthy observances. It should be noted, nevertheless, that all digital and online banking services will be fully functional on these days. This includes online fund transfers and mobile banking apps, ensuring that customers can manage their banking needs conveniently on the listed holidays.

Bank Holiday List September List 2024: