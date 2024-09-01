Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September 2024.
Bank holidays in September 2024: Banks will remain closed for 15 days in September 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. It’s crucial to remember that this also applies to local and national holidays.
This September, banks will remain shut on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Pang-Lhabsol among others listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The RBI releases a holiday calendar list every year that includes state-specific festivals, national holidays, and other noteworthy observances. It should be noted, nevertheless, that all digital and online banking services will be fully functional on these days. This includes online fund transfers and mobile banking apps, ensuring that customers can manage their banking needs conveniently on the listed holidays.
Bank Holiday List September List 2024:
- September 1: Sunday
- September 4 (Wednesday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva; Banks are shut in Assam.
- September 7 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi; Banks are shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana and Goa.
- September 8: Sunday
- September 14 (Saturday): Karma Puja/First Onam; all banks are shut due to second Saturday and Karma Puja/First Onam celebrations in Kerala and Jharkhand.
- September 15: Sunday
- September 16 (Monday): Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat); banks are shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
- September 17 (Tuesday): Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi); Banks are shut in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.
- September 18 (Wednesday): Pang-Lhabsol; Banks are shut in Assam.
- September 20 (Friday): Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi; Banks are shut in Jammu and Srinagar.
- September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day; Banks are shut in Kerala.
- September 22: Sunday
- September 23 (Monday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji; Banks are shut in Jammu and Srinagar.
- September 28: Fourth Saturday
- September 29: Sunday