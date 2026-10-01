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Bank Holidays In October 2026: All banks to remain closed for 16 days this month, check full list here

Banks across India will remain closed on several days in October 2026 due to national and regional festivals, including Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Durga Puja.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

Bank Holidays In October 2026: All banks to remain closed for 16 days this month, check full list here
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Banks across India will observe several holidays in October 2026, with closures varying by state and city. While branches will remain shut nationwide on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, other holidays will depend on local festivals and regional observances, particularly during Dussehra and Durga Puja.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the dates applicable to their location before making a trip.

October 2026 bank holidays: Full list

  • October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Banks will remain closed across India.
  • October 10 – Mahalaya Amavasye: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata.
  • October 17 – Maha Saptami: Banks will remain closed in Agartala.
  • October 19 – Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.
  • October 20 – Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami: Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except Gangtok and Imphal.
  • October 21 – Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.
  • October 22 and 23 – Durga Puja/Dasain: Banks in Gangtok will remain closed.
  • October 26 – Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar.
  • October 29 – Karva Chauth: Banks in Shimla will remain closed.
  • October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: Banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed.

Banks also closed on Sundays and select Saturdays

Apart from festival-related holidays, scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of October.

Customers should note that these holidays apply to bank branches in the listed locations. Online banking, mobile banking and ATM services may continue to be available, depending on the service and any technical interruptions.

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