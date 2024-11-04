It's important to note that bank holidays can vary from state to state, so individuals are advised to consult their local bank branch for the confirmed holiday schedule.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 12 holidays for November 2024, which include various religious festivals, regional events, Sundays, and weekends. It's important to note that bank holidays can vary from state to state, so individuals are advised to consult their local bank branch for the confirmed holiday schedule.

This week, customers in several states should prepare for an extended long weekend, as banks will remain closed for four consecutive days. This closure is due to the observance of Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8, followed by the second Saturday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10.

For Chhath Puja, holidays have been declared on November 7 in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Additionally, on November 8, banks will be closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya to observe the Morning Arghya celebration and the Wangala Festival.

All public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

In case of cash emergencies, banks provide access to their online websites and mobile banking services at all times, regardless of weekends or holidays, unless users are informed otherwise. Customers can also withdraw cash from any bank's ATMs.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments compile a holiday list for banks, considering national and local events, operational needs, religious festivities, and other cultural practices. The central bank communicates this information via its official website and notifications sent to banks and financial institutions.