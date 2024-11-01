Customers are advised that bank holidays in India vary by state. It is recommended to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule in advance to stay informed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holiday schedule for November 2024, which includes a total of 12 days when banks will be closed. The holidays are in observance of regional festivals, events, and other occasions, varying by location. This schedule accounts for all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Customers are advised that bank holidays in India vary by state. It is recommended to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule in advance to stay informed.

Here is list of bank holidays in October 2024 state-wise

November 1 (Friday): Banks will also be closed in states such as Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to the observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 (Saturday): Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states will be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It's important to note that this day falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is not a holiday.

November 3 (Sunday): Banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in a few states, including Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, on the occasion of Chhath (Evening Arghya).

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in some states, such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya, on the occasion of the Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday

November 10 (Sunday): Banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday

November 15 (Friday): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will remain closed in some places, such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad—Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday

November 18 (Monday): All the banks will remain closed in Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 ( Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. Also, November 23 is the fourth Saturday.

November 24 (Sunday): Banks across all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed for Sunday

RBI categorises holidays into three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Meanwhile, in case of cash emergencies, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking apps, ensuring access even on weekends and holidays, unless users are notified otherwise. Customers can also utilize any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.