Bank holidays in January 2021: Banks to remain closed on these dates; check state-wise list

The first list of Bank holidays is out as we progress towards the new year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned the first list of holidays when banking operations will remain closed. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly, in order to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Banks would remain closed for 16 days in January 2021. These include four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturday. Banks would also remain closed on Republic Day i.e January 26 which is the only national holiday for the month of January.

Here is a list of bank holidays for the month of January in 2021:

1 January 2021- New Year's Day

2 January 2021 -New Year's Celebration

3 January 2021- Sunday

9 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

12 January 2021 - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2021 - Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021 - Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021 - Uzhavar Thirunal

17 January 2021- Sunday

20 January 2021 - Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday, Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

24 January 2021- Sunday

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Sunday

As per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of all months.

State-wise bank holidays

It is to be noted that bank holidays vary in various states, and it also not observed by all the banking companies. It also depends on festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

1. The Reserve Bank of India has declared bank holiday in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong on January 1, 2021 in view of the new year celebrations. Besides these places, the banks will remain open across all other major cities of India on January 1.

2. Banks in Aizawl will remain closed on January 2 for New Year celebrations.

3. Banks will remain closed in Kolkata on Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12.

4. Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok and Hyderabad on January 14 to mark the festival of Makar Sankranti.

5. Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad on January 15 for the celebration of Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja.

6. In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on account of various holidays.

7. Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh on January 20 on account of Guru Govind Singh Ji's birthday.

8. Only Agartala will observe a bank holiday on January 23, 2021, on account of the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

9. Imphal will observe a bank holiday on January 25 due to Imoinu Iratpa.

While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional. For the year 2021, banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days, according to RBI.