Bank holidays in Janauary 2021: Check full list and plan accordingly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned the first list of holidays when banking operations will remain closed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 05:08 PM IST

The first list of Bank holidays is out as we progress towards the new year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned the first list of holidays when banking operations will remain closed.

It is to be noted that bank holidays vary in various states, and it also not observed by all the banking companies. It also depends on festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is a list of bank holidays for the month of January in 2021:

New Year's Day: January 1

New Year’s Celebration: January 2

Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti: January 14

Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja: January 15

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 16

Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: January 23

Imoinu Iratpa: January 25

Republic Day/Gaan-Ngai: January 26

As per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of all months.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

