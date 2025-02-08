During holidays, certain transactions, such as those involving cheques and promissory notes under the Negotiable Instruments Act, will be unavailable.

As today, February 8, 2025, the national capital will witness the high-stake assembly election result, there has been a buzz that the banks will be closed due to the counting. But actually, banks in Delhi and across India will be closed today, February 8, the closure is due to the regular banking schedule, not the election.

As it's the second Saturday of the month, banks nationwide will remain closed irrespective of the Delhi Assembly Election Result. As per the standard banking schedule, all banks across India, including public and private banks, remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, today being the second Saturday, banks across the country, including those in Delhi, will be closed. However, banks will operate as usual on the first and third Saturdays, as well as on weekdays. Additionally, if a month has a fifth Saturday, it will also be a working day. If one needs to conduct transactions, one can still use bank ATMs, apps, and online banking websites.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday schedule for February 2025, listing a total of 14 days when banks will remain closed, including state-specific regional holidays, national holidays, all Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays, which are categorized under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and banks' closing of accounts.

Bank holidays in India vary by region and state, based on local customs. To stay informed and plan ahead, especially for emergencies or long weekends, it's advisable to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday list.

During holidays, certain transactions, such as those involving cheques and promissory notes under the Negotiable Instruments Act, will be unavailable. However, customers can still conduct transactions using bank ATMs, mobile apps, and online banking websites.

Below is the list of Bank Holidays in February 2025:

- February 3: Tripura - Saraswati Puja

- February 11: Tamil Nadu - Thai Poosam

- February 12: Himachal Pradesh - Guru Ravi Das's birthday

- February 15: Manipur - Lui Ngai Ni (traditional seed-sowing festival)

- February 19: Maharashtra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary (Shiv Jayanti)

- February 20: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh - Statehood Day

- February 26: Mahashivratri holiday (except in Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya)