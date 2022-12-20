Search icon
Bank holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed for six days from Christmas eve, check full list

Bank holidays: It is worth noting that many bank holidays may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Bank holidays in December 2022: Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, and many of us waiting for the best time of the year. There are a number of public holidays and bank holidays in the last few days of December 2022 in India.
 
Banks across the country will be closed for six days from December 24 (Saturday) to December 31. However, these holidays are not applicable to the entire country. Some holidays are specific to different states, especially the northeastern states. 
 
This is because all the bank holidays fall under the category of state-observed holidays, which means that only certain areas and states will observe them. For the unversed, all bank holidays have been divided into four separate categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. These are -- Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday.

Now, without further ado, check out the bank holidays below:

  • December 24 (Saturday): Christmas Eve - Banks are closed in Mizoram and Meghalaya
  • December 25 (Sunday): Christmas Day - Holiday all over India
  • December 26 (Monday): Christmas celebration/ Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti - Banks are closed in Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Haryana.
  • December 29 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: Banks are closed in Chandigarh.
  • December 30 (Friday): Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah - Banks are closed in Sikkim and Meghalaya.
  • December 31 (Saturday): New Year’s Eve - Banks are closed in Mizoram and Manipur

