Banks will remain closed for three days, from April 29 to May 1, for various festivals in different states. However, not every state has declared a bank holiday.

Banks will remain closed for three days, from April 29 to May 1, for various festivals in different states. However, not every state has declared a bank holiday. The festivals or occasions that are marked for these three days are: Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritya, Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Not all states will mark the special days, and so banks will be closed in some states only. Customers must visit the bank’s official website to see for bank holidays in their states.

State wise bank holiday list

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, on April 20 banks in Shimla will remain closed to mark Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti. This days marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, who was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Likr most other festivals and occasions, people on this day observe a fast and offer prayers to lord Vishnu.

April 30 will be marked by two occasions, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritya, and banks will remain closed for these two occasions. As Basava Jayanti is mainly celebrated in Karnataka, banks in the state especially in the capital Bengaluru will remain closed. Basava Jayanti marks the birth of Kannada social reformer Basava whose teachings about gender equality, social reforms and eradication of social discrimination influenced many generations in the state and remain to be an authority on the subjects. Meanwhile, Akshay Tritya is celebrated as it is believed that this days brings good fortune and success including financial stability and this day is also considered auspicious for starting business, planning a wedding and more.

Banks will remain closed in most states, especially their capitals like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Patna. Like Basava Jayanti is mainly celebrated in Karnataka, due to Maharashtra Day, banks will remain closed in the state on May 1. This day is marked as May Day or Labour Day throughout the country which is why most of the states will have a bank holiday.

Maharashtra Day marks the day when Gujarat and Maharashtra were carved out of the Bombay state after protests by Marathi-speaking people. International Labour Day is celebrated across the world to ensure worker rights and protect them from exploitation. According to the state's history, Before 1960, a single state used to be in existence, Bombay State. Many languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani and others were spoken by the people here. However, after lost of protests and violence over separation of a new Marathi-speaking state, government allowed making of a new state based on Marathi culture with Bombay (now Mumbai) as its capital. This day also formed the state of Gujarat and so is also marks Gujarat Day. Banks in the two states will remain closed.