Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for 4 days this week - Note the dates

Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule of bank holidays for the last week of August 2025. From August 25 to 31, banks in numerous states will be closed on specified days

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:04 PM IST

Bank Closed: Banks will be closed in several states across India this week for regional festivities and observances. Customers are recomended to arrange their transactions carefully.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule of bank holidays for the last week of August 2025. From August 25 to 31, banks in numerous states will be closed on specified days for holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai. In order to minimize any inconvenience in handling their banking requirements, customers are encouraged to consult the state-specific schedule.

List of Holidays As Announced By RBI

  • August 25 (Monday): Banks in Guwahati (Assam) closed for Srimanta Sankardeva's Tirubhav Tithi.
  • August 27 (Wednesday): Several cities, including Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana, Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), observe a major bank holiday in honor of Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.
  • August 28 (Thursday): Banks are closed in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) for Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.
  • August 31 (Sunday): Banks were closed countrywide on due to the weekly holiday.

The BSE and NSE, like banks, will be closed on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors and traders should plan their transactions ahead of time.

Services Available During Holidays

While physical branches are closed on these dates, consumers can still use:

  • Fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks can all be done using online or mobile banking.
  • ATMs allow you to withdraw cash.
  • UPI and banking apps allow for peaceful digital payments.

The RBI declares bank holidays on a yearly basis under the Negotiable Instruments Act. While they have a temporary impact on branch operations and transactions utilizing instruments like checks and promissory notes, digital banking provides most consumers with continuous financial access.

