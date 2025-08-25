Bank Holidays: All banks in THESE states will be closed for 4 days this week - Note the dates

Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra festivities? Details here
INDIA
Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule of bank holidays for the last week of August 2025. From August 25 to 31, banks in numerous states will be closed on specified days
Bank Closed: Banks will be closed in several states across India this week for regional festivities and observances. Customers are recomended to arrange their transactions carefully.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule of bank holidays for the last week of August 2025. From August 25 to 31, banks in numerous states will be closed on specified days for holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai. In order to minimize any inconvenience in handling their banking requirements, customers are encouraged to consult the state-specific schedule.
The BSE and NSE, like banks, will be closed on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors and traders should plan their transactions ahead of time.
While physical branches are closed on these dates, consumers can still use:
The RBI declares bank holidays on a yearly basis under the Negotiable Instruments Act. While they have a temporary impact on branch operations and transactions utilizing instruments like checks and promissory notes, digital banking provides most consumers with continuous financial access.