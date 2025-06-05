INDIA

Bank Holidays 2025: Will banks remain closed on 6, 7th June? Here's all you need to know

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 or Bakrid, is expected to be celebrated on June 7, 2025 and will be observed as a public holiday in schools, colleges and government offices. On the occasion of Bakrid, Banks will remain closed, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar.