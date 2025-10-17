FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Diwali 2025 spans from October 18 to October 23, with bank holidays varying across states. While October 20 is the official Diwali holiday, different calendars list it differently. Check the state-wise bank holiday schedule for clarity, including holidays for Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, bringing a five-day-long celebration from October 18 to October 23, 2025. However, this year, some confusion has arisen regarding the exact date of Diwali due to differences in regional calendars. While Diwali is traditionally observed on October 20, some calendars suggest it might fall on October 21. The ambiguity has led many to wonder when banks will be closed during the festive period. Here’s a breakdown of the state-wise bank holidays for October 2025.

State-wise Bank Holiday Schedule:

  • October 18 (Saturday) - Dhanteras: On Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali celebrations, banks will remain open across the country. This day is typically marked by the purchase of gold and new items to bring good fortune.
  • October 19 (Sunday) - Choti Diwali: As it is a Sunday, all banks will be closed nationwide. Choti Diwali is a precursor to the main Diwali day and is observed by many with smaller celebrations and rituals.
  • October 20 (Monday) - Diwali: Diwali, the main festival, will be a bank holiday in several states. In regions like Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and more, banks will be closed. However, banks will operate in other parts of the country that don't observe Diwali on this date.
  • October 22 (Tuesday) - Govardhan Puja: Following Diwali, Govardhan Puja will see banks closed in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. This day commemorates the lifting of Mount Govardhan by Lord Krishna.
  • October 23 (Wednesday) - Bhai Dooj: This day, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, will be a bank holiday in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
  • October 27-28 (Monday-Tuesday) - Chhath Puja: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand to mark the Chhath Puja celebrations, a major festival in the region dedicated to the Sun God.
  • October 31 (Friday) - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: In Gujarat, this day will be observed as a bank holiday to honour the birth anniversary of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and a key figure in India’s independence movement.

The Confusion Around Diwali’s Exact Date

While official government calendars have marked Diwali on October 20, there has been some uncertainty this year, as different calendars have listed Diwali on October 21. Despite the confusion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules remain clear: banks will follow the official government holiday schedule, so October 20 will be a bank holiday in most parts of the country.

In addition to these holidays, it’s important to note that all banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, which means some days may overlap with the general weekend breaks.

With Diwali celebrations spanning several days and varying by region, it's crucial to check your local state calendar to ensure you’re aware of when banks will be closed. Whether you're planning a shopping spree on Dhanteras, preparing sweets for family on Diwali, or participating in Govardhan Puja, understanding the bank holiday schedule will help you manage your financial tasks during this festive period.

