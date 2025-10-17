Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here
INDIA
Diwali 2025 spans from October 18 to October 23, with bank holidays varying across states. While October 20 is the official Diwali holiday, different calendars list it differently. Check the state-wise bank holiday schedule for clarity, including holidays for Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, bringing a five-day-long celebration from October 18 to October 23, 2025. However, this year, some confusion has arisen regarding the exact date of Diwali due to differences in regional calendars. While Diwali is traditionally observed on October 20, some calendars suggest it might fall on October 21. The ambiguity has led many to wonder when banks will be closed during the festive period. Here’s a breakdown of the state-wise bank holidays for October 2025.
While official government calendars have marked Diwali on October 20, there has been some uncertainty this year, as different calendars have listed Diwali on October 21. Despite the confusion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules remain clear: banks will follow the official government holiday schedule, so October 20 will be a bank holiday in most parts of the country.
In addition to these holidays, it’s important to note that all banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, which means some days may overlap with the general weekend breaks.
With Diwali celebrations spanning several days and varying by region, it's crucial to check your local state calendar to ensure you’re aware of when banks will be closed. Whether you're planning a shopping spree on Dhanteras, preparing sweets for family on Diwali, or participating in Govardhan Puja, understanding the bank holiday schedule will help you manage your financial tasks during this festive period.