Bank Holidays 2020: List of days Indian banks will be closed in March 2020

The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks. For example: When can we visit a bank and when will it be closed.

While the bank holidays vary with each state and also with each company, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set some fixed days when the banking operations will close.

All public sector and private banks will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) besides some other festivals.

Banks in different regions have different sets of holidays depending upon the state and what festivals are prominent in the region.

Here's the complete list of bank holidays in March 2020...

5 March 2020 Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha

9 March 2020 Hazrat Ali’s Birthday Uttar Pradesh

10 March 2020 Holi Several states

23 March 2020 Martyrs’ Day Punjab & Haryana

25 March 2020 Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Telegu New Year Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

28 March 2020 Sarhul Jharkhand

Plan your bank work wisely!