Banks across multiple Indian states remain closed from May 9 to May 12, 2025, due to regional holidays, Buddha Purnima, and regular weekend off.

Bank customers across many parts of India should prepare for a long weekend of bank closures from Friday, May 9, to Monday, May 12, due to a mix of public holidays and regular weekend offs. This four-day break will affect both private and public sector banks in several states.

The long break begins on Friday, May 9, when banks in West Bengal remained closed for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. On Saturday, May 10, banks were closed across the country as it was the second Saturday of the month, which is a non-working day as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules. Following this, Sunday, May 11, was also a bank holiday due to the regular weekend closure.

The final day of the long break is Monday, May 12, when banks in 14 states will be shut for Buddha Purnima. These states include Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautama Buddha and is a public holiday in several regions of India.

Due to this extended break, customers are advised to complete important banking tasks like cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, and fund transfers in advance to avoid any delays.

Other Bank Holidays In May 2025

Earlier this month, banks remained closed on:

May 1: Labour Day (in many states) and Maharashtra Day (in Maharashtra)

May 7: Panchayat Election in Assam

May 9: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti in West Bengal

Upcoming Holidays Later In May:

May 16: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Sikkim State Day

May 26: Tripura will observe Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birth anniversary

May 29: Himachal Pradesh will mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May has five Saturdays, and banks will remain open on May 3, 17, and 31. Apart from the closure on May 10, banks will also be shut on May 24 (fourth Saturday).

To avoid any inconvenience, it is strongly recommended that customers plan ahead and finish all important banking work early.