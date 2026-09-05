Bank Holiday on Teachers Day 2026: Are banks open or closed on September 5?

Check the bank holiday calendar to know if banks are open or closed on Teachers' Day, September 5, 2026.

Banks will be open on Teachers' Day 2026, September 5, as it is not a designated bank holiday according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. This date falls on a Saturday, which is the first Saturday of the month, meaning banks will operate under normal hours. They only close on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, allowing customers to conduct branch work on this day without any issues.

Are banks open or closed on September 5?

According to the RBI holiday list for September 2026, there is no holiday marked on September 5. Although it is not a statutory bank holiday, schools and other educational institutions mark Teachers' Day. September 4, 11, 12, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 and 25 are September 2026's official bank holidays. These include holidays like Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and Indrajatra. Regular Sunday closures are on September 6, 13, 20 and 27. Banking services will be accessible as usual on September 5 since it does not fall into any of these categories.

What about other September holidays?

In September, banks will be closed for a maximum of 14 days, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. The majority of the holidays are unique to each state. For example, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 will be observed predominantly in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states, whereas Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva on September 12 will be observed in Assam.

Also read: Rida Tharana reacts to criticism over The Traitors Season 2 win with Krystle D'Souza: 'My win is not...'

Customers are advised to check their state-wise list before visiting, as regional holidays may vary. Even during vacations, digital banking will continue. UPI, IMPS, NEFT, mobile banking and net banking will all be operational around-the-clock. ATMs and cash deposit machines will also be working.