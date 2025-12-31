Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here

Happy New Year: Not all offices are closed on the first day of the new year. All states have their own rules and so bank holidays differ statewise. They are different from nationwide bank holidays. Bank holidays on January 1, 2026 do not disrupt online and digital services like UPI, mobile banking.

Happy New Year: It is 2025’s last day and people on December 31, New Year’s Eve, celebrate with excitement and stay in party mood. However, not all offices are closed on the first day of the new year. As the country welcomes 2026, many people must be wondering whether banks will be opened on Thursday, January 1, New Year’s Day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays in India but all states have their own rules and so bank holidays differ statewise. They are different from nationwide bank holidays.

According to latest state-wise RBI holiday information, many states are expected to close banks on January 1 in case they observe New Year's Day as holiday.

As many private offices declare January 1, 2026, as holiday, some banks will likely declare holiday.

However, banks closed may not be always due to New Year's Day holiday but due to local festivals and customs in different states, so whether banking services will be available or not depends region-by-region.

Bank holidays on January 1, 2026 do not disrupt online and digital services like UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT/RTGS transfers, and more. Many of these services continue to function normally so that customers can complete important transactions, transfers and bill payment without interruption.

With the physical banks closed, crucial and complex services like large cash deposits, cheque clearances and demand draft issuances will not be available on bank holidays. Customers are requested to avail these services before bank's branch closure as such services may be closed around New Year.

For confirmed dates and a full state-wise list of bank holidays in 2026, including New Year and other regional observances, customers are advised to refer to the RBI's official holiday calendar on the central bank's website or reliable financial news portals.

Banks in these states will be closed on January 1:

Mizoram

Arunachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Sikkim

Manipur

Nagaland

West Bengal

Meghalaya