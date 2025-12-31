FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'

Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell

West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here

India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues

Who is IPS Ajay Singhal, 1992 batch officer and the new DGP of Haryana?

Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here

Will BNP reset India-Bangladesh ties after Jaishankar meets Tarique Rahman at Khaleda Zia funeral?

Who was Second Lt Arun Khetarpal? Agastya Nanda's inspiration for Ikkis, 21-year-old Param Vir Chakra hero, destroyed 10 tanks in...

Happy New Year 2026: Wishes, quotes, greetings, What'sApp messages to share with family, friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'

Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell

Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendul

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here

Happy New Year: Not all offices are closed on the first day of the new year. All states have their own rules and so bank holidays differ statewise. They are different from nationwide bank holidays. Bank holidays on January 1, 2026 do not disrupt online and digital services like UPI, mobile banking.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here
Bank Holiday on New Year 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Happy New Year: It is 2025’s last day and people on December 31, New Year’s Eve, celebrate with excitement and stay in party mood. However, not all offices are closed on the first day of the new year. As the country welcomes 2026, many people must be wondering whether banks will be opened on Thursday, January 1, New Year’s Day.  

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays in India but all states have their own rules and so bank holidays differ statewise. They are different from nationwide bank holidays. 

According to latest state-wise RBI holiday information, many states are expected to close banks on January 1 in case they observe New Year's Day as holiday. 
As many private offices declare January 1, 2026, as holiday, some banks will likely declare holiday. 

However, banks closed may not be always due to New Year's Day holiday but due to  local festivals and customs in different states, so whether banking services will be available or not depends region-by-region. 

Bank holidays on January 1, 2026 do not disrupt online and digital services like UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT/RTGS transfers, and more. Many of these services continue to function normally so that customers can complete important transactions, transfers and bill payment without interruption. 

With the physical banks closed, crucial and complex services like large cash deposits, cheque clearances and demand draft issuances will not be available on bank holidays. Customers are requested to avail these services before bank's branch closure as such services may be closed around New Year. 

For confirmed dates and a full state-wise list of bank holidays in 2026, including New Year and other regional observances, customers are advised to refer to the RBI's official holiday calendar on the central bank's website or reliable financial news portals.

Banks in these states will be closed on January 1:

Mizoram
Arunachal Pradesh 
Tamil Nadu 
Sikkim 
Manipur 
Nagaland 
West Bengal 
Meghalaya

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'
Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell
Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendul
West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?
West Bengal Election 2026:Will BJP's infiltration card work in border districts?
Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here
Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise de
India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues
India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement