India is set to celebrate Dhanteras on Tuesday, October 29. However, In such a situation, will all bank branches remain closed on Tuesday, October 29? Therefore, to answer this, Banks across the country will not remain closed on Tuesday, October 29, despite celebrating the Dhanteras festival. According to the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared a holiday for banks on that day. Therefore, all bank branches will operate as usual.

Banks will remain open, and regular operations will continue. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an important festival observed before Diwali. This day is dedicated to Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Mother Lakshmi. Traditionally, people purchase gold, silver, utensils, and brooms on this day, as these items are considered auspicious and believed to bring good fortune.

This year, Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, marking the start of the five-day Diwali festival. On this day, people engage in cleaning their homes and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, seeking blessings for prosperity.

There is a considerable confusion regarding the date of Diwali this year in 2024, with some people planning to celebrate on October 31 and others on November 1. According to the Panchang, Diwali will be observed on Thursday, October 31, as Amavasya begins at 3:12 PM that day and concludes the following day at 5:53 PM. Since there will be no time for Lakshmi Puja on November 1 due to the end of Amavasya, the puja will take place on the evening of October 31.

To address the confusion surrounding the date of Diwali, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a two-day holiday on October 31 and November 1. This decision aims to clarify the situation for the public and investors, as banks will be closed on both days. Diwali is celebrated annually on the new moon day of the Kartik month, with traditions including lighting lamps and performing Lakshmi Puja after sunset.