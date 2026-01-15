FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials

Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’

Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details

Grammy winner John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', show to now take place on this date

Amid Iran protests, Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi: 'Discussed evolving situation'

'Never giving her away': Kriti Sanon pens emotional note for sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben; shares unseen wedding pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials

Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters h

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    As the country celebrates various harvest festivals, including Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu, several public and private sector banks across regions will remain closed today, January 15, 2026. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared January 15 as a bank holiday in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, due to the festivals.

    Regional bank holidays on January 15

    Bank holidays in India are often region-specific, depending on the festivals and events celebrated in different states. Today, banks in the aforementioned states will remain closed, while branches in other states may operate as usual. The RBI has classified these festivals under the Negotiable Instruments Act, making them regional holidays.

    Bank holidays in January 2026

    The festive season is not over yet, with more bank holidays scheduled in the coming days. On January 16, banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma. January 17 will see banks in Tamil Nadu shut down again for Uzhavar Thirunal, part of the Pongal festivities. Additionally, there will be bank holidays on January 23 in West Bengal and Odisha, and on January 26, Republic Day, all banks across India will remain closed.

    Tamil Nadu to witness four consecutive bank holidays

    Tamil Nadu is gearing up for an extended weekend, with four consecutive bank holidays starting today. Following today's Pongal celebrations, banks will be closed on January 16 and 17, and then again on January 18, which is a Sunday. It's worth noting that while physical bank branches may be closed, customers can still access internet banking, ATMs, and UPI services.

    Bank holiday in Maharashtra ahead of Municipal Corporations elections 

    Apart from Pongal, the country is also celebrating other festivals like Uttarayana Punyakala and Makara Sankranti, which are being observed in various parts of the country. The elections to the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra have also led to a bank holiday in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra today.

    Managing banking needs during holidays

    If you need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, ATM services are available 24x7. Online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are also accessible. Furthermore, UPI services can be used to send and receive money, as they are functional even on bank holidays

    RBI guidelines

    As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials
    Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters h
    Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
    Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling…
    Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations
    Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seat
    Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here
    Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan
    Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
    Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
    Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
    The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
    The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
    Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
    Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement