Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

As the country celebrates various harvest festivals, including Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu, several public and private sector banks across regions will remain closed today, January 15, 2026. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared January 15 as a bank holiday in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, due to the festivals.

Regional bank holidays on January 15

Bank holidays in India are often region-specific, depending on the festivals and events celebrated in different states. Today, banks in the aforementioned states will remain closed, while branches in other states may operate as usual. The RBI has classified these festivals under the Negotiable Instruments Act, making them regional holidays.

Bank holidays in January 2026

The festive season is not over yet, with more bank holidays scheduled in the coming days. On January 16, banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma. January 17 will see banks in Tamil Nadu shut down again for Uzhavar Thirunal, part of the Pongal festivities. Additionally, there will be bank holidays on January 23 in West Bengal and Odisha, and on January 26, Republic Day, all banks across India will remain closed.

Tamil Nadu to witness four consecutive bank holidays

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for an extended weekend, with four consecutive bank holidays starting today. Following today's Pongal celebrations, banks will be closed on January 16 and 17, and then again on January 18, which is a Sunday. It's worth noting that while physical bank branches may be closed, customers can still access internet banking, ATMs, and UPI services.

Bank holiday in Maharashtra ahead of Municipal Corporations elections

Apart from Pongal, the country is also celebrating other festivals like Uttarayana Punyakala and Makara Sankranti, which are being observed in various parts of the country. The elections to the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra have also led to a bank holiday in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra today.

Managing banking needs during holidays

If you need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, ATM services are available 24x7. Online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are also accessible. Furthermore, UPI services can be used to send and receive money, as they are functional even on bank holidays

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.