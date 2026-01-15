Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials
Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations
Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’
Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details
Grammy winner John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', show to now take place on this date
Amid Iran protests, Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi: 'Discussed evolving situation'
'Never giving her away': Kriti Sanon pens emotional note for sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben; shares unseen wedding pics
INDIA
Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.
As the country celebrates various harvest festivals, including Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu, several public and private sector banks across regions will remain closed today, January 15, 2026. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared January 15 as a bank holiday in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, due to the festivals.
Bank holidays in India are often region-specific, depending on the festivals and events celebrated in different states. Today, banks in the aforementioned states will remain closed, while branches in other states may operate as usual. The RBI has classified these festivals under the Negotiable Instruments Act, making them regional holidays.
The festive season is not over yet, with more bank holidays scheduled in the coming days. On January 16, banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma. January 17 will see banks in Tamil Nadu shut down again for Uzhavar Thirunal, part of the Pongal festivities. Additionally, there will be bank holidays on January 23 in West Bengal and Odisha, and on January 26, Republic Day, all banks across India will remain closed.
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for an extended weekend, with four consecutive bank holidays starting today. Following today's Pongal celebrations, banks will be closed on January 16 and 17, and then again on January 18, which is a Sunday. It's worth noting that while physical bank branches may be closed, customers can still access internet banking, ATMs, and UPI services.
Apart from Pongal, the country is also celebrating other festivals like Uttarayana Punyakala and Makara Sankranti, which are being observed in various parts of the country. The elections to the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra have also led to a bank holiday in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra today.
If you need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, ATM services are available 24x7. Online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are also accessible. Furthermore, UPI services can be used to send and receive money, as they are functional even on bank holidays
As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.