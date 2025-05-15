Buddha Purnima was observed on May 12th, while May 16th will be celebrated as Sikkim State Day.

In May, as summer holidays begin in schools across various states, several holidays mark the calendar. Buddha Purnima was observed on May 12th, while May 16th will be celebrated as Sikkim State Day, marking the occasion of Sikkim becoming the 22nd state of India in 1975. On this day, government offices, banks, schools, and colleges in Sikkim will remain closed.

Public holiday on May 16th

All government offices will remain closed in observance of Sikkim State Day.

Major banks in the state will not operate.

Schools and colleges will be closed.

Some private companies may grant a holiday, subject to their policies.

On May 17th and May 18th

May 17th: A regular Saturday. Offices that observe Saturday as a weekly holiday will remain closed.

May 18th: A weekly holiday. Banks, schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed.

What to do if banks are closed?