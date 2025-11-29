FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

The Imran Khan Crisis: The scandal isn't the rumour—It's the state's silence

Amid Imran Khan's assassination claims, PTI senator alleged former PM kept in 'complete isolation': 'They are trying to...'

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

INDIA

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

The major national holiday in December is Christmas on December 25. All banks across India will be closed on this day.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here
    Bank Holidays in December 2025: According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will observe several public and regional holidays in December 2025. These holidays will not be uniform across the country and will vary by state. This means that banks will be closed on certain dates in some states, while others will operate normally.

    The major national holiday in December is Christmas on December 25. All banks across India will be closed on this day.

    Bank holidays in December 2025: State-wise holiday calendar

    • December 01: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day - Banks will be closed in Itanagar and Kohima.
    • December 03: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Banks will be closed in Panaji only.
    • December 12: Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma- Banks will be closed in Shillong only.
    • December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Banks will be closed in Shillong only.
    • December 19: Goa Liberation Day - Banks will be closed in Panaji only.
    • December 20: Losoong / Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Gangtok only.
    • December 22: Losoong / Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Gangtok only.
    • December 24: Christmas Eve - Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Kohima, and Shillong.
    • December 25: Christmas - Banks will be closed national wide.
    • December 26: Christmas Celebration

    Banks will be closed Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.

    • December 27: Christmas - Banks will be closed in Kohima only.
    • December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah - Banks will be closed in Shillong only.
    • December 31: New Year’s Eve/Imoinu Iratpa - Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Imphal.

    National Holidays (All Banks Closed Across India) in December 2025

    • December 07: Sunday
    • December 13: Saturday
    • December 14: Sunday
    • December 21: Sunday
    • December 27: Saturday
    • December 28: Sunday

    Also read: Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
