Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Bank Holidays in December 2025: According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will observe several public and regional holidays in December 2025. These holidays will not be uniform across the country and will vary by state. This means that banks will be closed on certain dates in some states, while others will operate normally.

The major national holiday in December is Christmas on December 25. All banks across India will be closed on this day.

Bank holidays in December 2025: State-wise holiday calendar

December 01: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day - Banks will be closed in Itanagar and Kohima.

December 03: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Banks will be closed in Panaji only.

December 12: Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma- Banks will be closed in Shillong only.

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Banks will be closed in Shillong only.

December 19: Goa Liberation Day - Banks will be closed in Panaji only.

December 20: Losoong / Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Gangtok only.

December 22: Losoong / Namsoong - Banks will be closed in Gangtok only.

December 24: Christmas Eve - Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Kohima, and Shillong.

December 25: Christmas - Banks will be closed national wide.

December 26: Christmas Celebration

Banks will be closed Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.

December 27: Christmas - Banks will be closed in Kohima only.

December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah - Banks will be closed in Shillong only.

December 31: New Year’s Eve/Imoinu Iratpa - Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Imphal.

National Holidays (All Banks Closed Across India) in December 2025

December 07: Sunday

December 13: Saturday

December 14: Sunday

December 21: Sunday

December 27: Saturday

December 28: Sunday

