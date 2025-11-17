Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Bank holidays in India can differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances and festivals. Check here to know state-wise bank holiday

Banks all across the country will be closed for two days between November 17 to November 23. This week the first holiday will be on Saturday, November 22nd, and the second will be on Sunday, November 23rd, due to the standard weekly holidays. Besides these planned holidays, banks are anticipated to be open as usual on all other days of the week.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule, November 22nd is the fourth Saturday of the month, which means it's a day off for all private and public sector banks.

Bank holidays in India can differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances and festivals.

Besides the holidays set by the RBI, banks are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

So far in November, banks across different parts of the country have been closed for a total of six days because of regional festivals and local observances.

The RBI, along with state governments, decides the list of holidays for banks. The central bank then posts the approved list on its official website and sends notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

The most recent RBI-designated closure was on Saturday, November 15th, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the observance of Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary and State Formation Day.

Jharkhand celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of its respected tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and marked the Silver Jubilee of its Foundation Day on Saturday. The state was officially created from the southern part of Bihar on this day in 2000, becoming India’s 28th state.

RBI guidelines

According to the RBI calendar, there are no more bank holidays in November, other than Sundays when all bank branches are closed. The next scheduled bank holiday will be in December.

What services are available when banks are closed? During bank holidays, people can still use online or mobile banking services, which are available even on national holidays, unless the bank announces any technical problems or other reasons that might disrupt the services. For cash needs, ATMs are open for withdrawals. Bank apps and UPI also work as usual.

Moreover, fund transfers can be done using NEFT/RTGS forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services like account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.

All of the banks' yearly holiday calendars are announced by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which handles the issuing of checks and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these specific holidays.