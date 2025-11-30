Bank Holiday from December 1-7: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

To make sure that you don't have any problems related to bank, it is advised to check the holiday schedule for the month and plan accordingly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a bank holiday calendar, indicating that banks in specific regions of India will be closed for two days during the upcoming week. Additionally, all banks across the country will be closed on Sunday, December 7.

Bank holidays in India are subject to variation depending on the state, based on national, regional, and religious holidays.

Bank Holiday in December 2025

Banks in the Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland) regions will be closed on Monday, December 1, in observance of State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

On Wednesday, December 3, banks in the Panaji (Goa) region will be closed due to the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

Banks across the country are expected to be open on December 6, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

RBI guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates bank holidays across the country to recognise national, religious, and regional observances. Consequently, bank holidays vary by region. Besides these observances, banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday, of the month.

Customers should be aware that banks usually provide online banking services nationwide, ensuring continuous access to banking services, even during bank holidays. These services facilitate convenient financial transactions.

Furthermore, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards are obtainable through card services. Services like account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and locker applications are also accessible.

As the upcoming week marks the beginning of December, the Reserve Bank of India has announced 13 bank holidays for this month, as per its official state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26.