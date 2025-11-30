Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore
Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...
Jawan producer reveals how Shah Rukh Khan film avoided clash with Gadar 2, Jailer, Animal for Rs 75 crore opening: 'We didn't want...'
Malaika Arora defies age as she dazzles ramp in sparkling red dress with bold cutouts, SEE pics
NHRC's BIG direction against unsafe sleeper buses, orders states to remove...
Bank Holiday from December 1-7: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Meet Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath who went from homelessness to Bollywood fame: A look at music composer's journey
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi charged with criminal conspiracy in fresh FIR
1 killed, 2 injured as speeding Mercedes hits 3 in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
INDIA
To make sure that you don't have any problems related to bank, it is advised to check the holiday schedule for the month and plan accordingly.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a bank holiday calendar, indicating that banks in specific regions of India will be closed for two days during the upcoming week. Additionally, all banks across the country will be closed on Sunday, December 7.
Bank holidays in India are subject to variation depending on the state, based on national, regional, and religious holidays.
Banks in the Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland) regions will be closed on Monday, December 1, in observance of State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
On Wednesday, December 3, banks in the Panaji (Goa) region will be closed due to the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.
Banks across the country are expected to be open on December 6, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates bank holidays across the country to recognise national, religious, and regional observances. Consequently, bank holidays vary by region. Besides these observances, banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday, of the month.
Customers should be aware that banks usually provide online banking services nationwide, ensuring continuous access to banking services, even during bank holidays. These services facilitate convenient financial transactions.
Furthermore, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards are obtainable through card services. Services like account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and locker applications are also accessible.
As the upcoming week marks the beginning of December, the Reserve Bank of India has announced 13 bank holidays for this month, as per its official state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26.