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Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on 19 March for Eid, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri? Check details

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on 19 March for Eid, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri? Check details
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Today, March 19, 2026, is a bank holiday in several states across India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Srinagar. The holiday is being observed to mark various festivals such as Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and 1st Navratra.

There are several upcoming bank holidays in March, including March 20, which is a bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh, due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida. 

Bank Holidays in March 2026 - Check state-wise list

March 21 – Banks will remain closed in Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul.

March 26 – There is a bank holiday in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami.

Apart from these, banks will be closed on Sundays and the fourth Saturday according to the RBI bank holiday rules.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

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