India

INDIA

Bank holiday alert 2025: Check if banks are closed on Independence Day, Janmashtami

Banks in several Indian states will remain closed from August 15 to 17, 2025, for Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Sunday. Customers should plan their bank visit early to avoid delays during the long weekend.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 01:27 PM IST

    Bank customers in India should take note of the upcoming holidays in mid-August 2025. With Independence Day on August 15, Janmashtami on August 16, and followed by Sunday on August 17, several states will have extended weekend bank holidays.

    August 15, 2025 – Independence Day 
    On Friday, August 15, all banks across India will be closed to observe Independence Day. This is one of the three national holidays that are observed in all states and union territories. Customers should remember that while bank branches will be closed, some offline banking processes, like cheque clearance, will also be delayed.

    August 16, 2025 – Janmashtami 
    Saturday, August 16, will be a holiday in many parts of the country for Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Banks will remain closed in:
    Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, Andhra Pradesh
    So, for customers in these states, the combination of Janmashtami on Saturday, Independence Day on Friday, and Sunday. The following day means a full three-day bank closure.

    August 17, 2025 – Sunday 
    All banks across India will remain closed on Sunday, August 17, as per the weekly holiday schedule.

    A Long Weekend for Many States
    The period from August 15 to August 17, 2025, will be a long weekend for bank branches in several states. While ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking will still be available, customers who want to access bank branch services should complete important transactions in advance.

    States Where Banks Will Be Open on August 16, 2025
    While Janmashtami is a holiday in multiple states, August 16 will be a working Saturday for banks in other parts of the country. 
    Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh

