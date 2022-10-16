Bank fraud: Branch manager colluded with 71 people in Rs 2.85 crore loan scam in Rajasthan

Bank fraud (file case)

A former branch manager along with other staff members of the Central Bank of India in Deeg in Rajasthan's Bharatpur committed fraud by colluding with 71 people. They transferred Rs 2.85 crore to 71 people's bank accounts from 2019 to 2021 as loans, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The regional head of the bank filed a case against the then manager and other officers in the police Kotwali Deeg late on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Kavita Thakur, the regional head of Central Bank of India, has told in the report that Sunil Kumar Meena, the branch manager posted in Deeg branch of the bank from the year 2019 to 2021, resident Sonkar, Kathumar, agriculture finance officer Neeraj, resident Narayanpur Alwar, assistant Manager Anoop Chand Meena, resident A-327, Malviya Nagar, Alwar and Manager, Satyapal Meena, resident of Devi Gate, Kaman, Bharatpur have harmed the bank by fraudulently colluding with various account holders.

The bank officials ignored the instructions regarding the grant of loans by the bank under various schemes. They didn't receive any applications nor examine any documents and approved loans to 71 people.

READ | Centre announces salary hike for public sector insurance companies, to pay arrears for last 5 years

Regional head Kavita Thakur has told that when the audit was done during the financial year 2020-21, serious irregularities were found in all 73 accounts of these 71 people. The main payment was to be made to the suppliers under the Mudra loan, however, the payment was made to the applicant in his account itself. The police have started registering a case of cheating against the accused in the case.