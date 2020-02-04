'Bangladeshis, leave India or...': MNS posters threatening infiltrators appear in Mumbai

Days before Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) proposed rally against illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh in India, posters were seen in Mumbai asking 'Bangladeshis' to leave the country or be ready to be dragged out in 'MNS style'.

The posters read, "Bangladeshis leave the country otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style". Pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party, are also shown on the posters.

Last month, Raj Thackeray had announced that his party will organise a huge rally in Mumbai on February 9 to drive 'illegal infiltrators' from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said.

"India is not Dharamshala. People coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan should be thrown out. India had not taken the contract of humanity," Thackeray had said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

MNS is said to have changed its ideology following his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The party that once described itself as a benefactor of the Marathas is now being active on Hindutva. During the one-day 'Maha Adhiveshan' event in December last year, the MNS also unveiled its newly designed all-saffron party flag.

Bearing the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the new flag sports Sanskrit text inside the 'Rajmudra' that translates to "Ever-Increasing Like The Crescent Moon, The Kingdom Of Shivaji, The Son Of Shahaji, will always seek the welfare of the people."

MNS' earlier flag, that was unveiled in 2006, consisted of saffron, green and blue stripes, representative of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits.

It may be noted that though Shiv Sena has attacked MNS for changing its ideology, it has supported the eviction of illegal infiltrators from the neighbouring countries.

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena's mouthpiece Saamna had said in an editorial published in January.