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Bangladesh Targets Indian Naval Academy? Six arrested in four days in Kannur; probe begins

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, Viplav Soren, working as temporary staff at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala was arrested, 6th Bangladeshi held in Kannur in 4 days. Police also arrested 5 women working at a spa with fake Indian documents obtained from Assam.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Targets Indian Naval Academy? Six arrested in four days in Kannur; probe begins
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A Bangladeshi national working as a temporary employee at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala near Payyannur has been arrested, taking the number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kannur over the past four days to six, as reported by On Manorama. Kannur Police official Umesh Goyal told On Manorama that the accused, 32-year-old Viplav Soren, had been working at the Naval Academy for about a year.

Payyannur Police Sub-Inspector Shuhaib arrested Soren from the academy on the instructions of Payyannur Circle Inspector Mahesh K Nair. "We are yet to investigate whether Viplav Soren is his real name. We will take him into custody and investigate," Goyal said.

Police have not disclosed the nature of Soren's work at the INA or how he came to be employed there. They have also not commented on whether his presence at the Naval Academy constituted a security concern.

5 Bangladeshi women arrested from spa in Kannur

The arrest comes after Kannur Police arrested five Bangladeshi women in the district over the past four days for staying in India without valid documents. Four of them were arrested on Thursday for staying illegally in Kannur and working at a spa in the city. While the police arrested the fifth Bangladeshi woman on Tuesday for staying in India illegally.

The four women were identified as Nazma Akter, 40, Taslima Khatun, 25, Moyna Khatun, 29, and Nasri Bheebi, 28. According to police, they acted on a tip-off that illegal migrants were staying at a rented house in Odenparambu. After obtaining a search warrant from a court, police conducted a raid at the house.

During the search, police recovered identity cards issued by Bangladesh as well as fake Indian identity documents from the women, officials said. Police said the women had been working at a spa in Kannur city for the past several months. During interrogation, the accused told police that they had obtained the fake documents from Assam before travelling to Kerala for work, officials said.

Police registered a case against them on Wednesday under the Immigration and Foreigners Act and arrested the four women. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

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