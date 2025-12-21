Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...

Bangladesh remains on edge after the death of Osman Hadi, who was a spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho platform. Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the anti-government uprising of last year, was declared dead on Thursday, days after he was shot at close range on December 12.

India has suspended its visa application centre in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the neighbouring country. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh said on its website that visa operations will remain suspended until further notice. "The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," as per the statement. The decision comes as Bangladesh has been gripped by violent protests over the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The IVAC said in its statement on Sunday: "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice." The suspension follows reports of security concerns near the diplomatic mission earlier this week. The IVAC has stated that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment. The move coincides with a wave of violent incidents across Bangladesh. Tensions escalated as Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, was lynched in Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly insulting Islam, and his body was set on fire on Friday -- an incident that sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Ten people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, reports said.

Bangladesh remains on edge after the death of Osman Hadi, who was a spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho platform. Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the anti-government uprising of last year, was declared dead on Thursday, days after he was shot at close range on December 12 while traveling in a rickshaw in national capital Dhaka. Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka and other regions as angry mob torched media houses and other buildings.

