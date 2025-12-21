FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'

Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...

Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title

Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar as 'Built Like a Man'; Aditya Dhar responds

'Tough to understand': Kevin Pietersen lashes out at England after Ashes loss

Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final

Amid Dhurandhar's wave, Avatar Fire and Ash SUFFERS another major setback, 30% shows will be cut down on Christmas for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Blasphemy allegation, mob lynching, no evidence: Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of cour

Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...

Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...

Bangladesh remains on edge after the death of Osman Hadi, who was a spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho platform. Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the anti-government uprising of last year, was declared dead on Thursday, days after he was shot at close range on December 12.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...
Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest for the last several days.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has suspended its visa application centre in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the neighbouring country. The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Bangladesh said on its website that visa operations will remain suspended until further notice. "The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," as per the statement. The decision comes as Bangladesh has been gripped by violent protests over the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The IVAC said in its statement on Sunday: "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice." The suspension follows reports of security concerns near the diplomatic mission earlier this week. The IVAC has stated that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment. The move coincides with a wave of violent incidents across Bangladesh. Tensions escalated as Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, was lynched in Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly insulting Islam, and his body was set on fire on Friday -- an incident that sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Ten people have so far been arrested in connection with the case, reports said.

Bangladesh remains on edge after the death of Osman Hadi, who was a spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho platform. Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the anti-government uprising of last year, was declared dead on Thursday, days after he was shot at close range on December 12 while traveling in a rickshaw in national capital Dhaka. Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka and other regions as angry mob torched media houses and other buildings.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Blasphemy allegation, mob lynching, no evidence: Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'
Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of cour
Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...
Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography
Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...
Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa ops in...
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement