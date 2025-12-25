Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON Vice President Radharaman Das makes SHOCKING claims after Hindu homes set on fire, says, 'doors were locked..., trapped inside...'

Who is Mayoori Kango? Papa Kehte Hain actress who gave up IIT, worked at Google, now CEO of a global corporate firm
INDIA
In another horrific attack on Hindu minorities, two homes of Hindu families were set on fire in Bangladesh's Chittagong. Talking about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and their houses being set ablaze, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das has made shocking claims.
In another horrific attack on Hindu minorities, two homes of Hindu families were set on fire in Bangladesh's Chittagong on Tuesday, December 23. As per officials, the families were locked inside the homes by the attackers. Bangladesh is experiencing violence following the death of radical and anti-India student leader Osman Hadi.
Talking about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and their houses being set ablaze, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das has made shocking claims. He said that extremist elements were deliberately locking Hindu families inside their homes before torching the houses.
He said to News18, “Even last night, several Hindu homes were burned in villages. The doors were locked from outside before setting the houses on fire so that no one could escape."
On X he posted, "Another night of terror. Another Hindu village reduced to ashes in West Banik Para, Chittagong, Bangladesh. The world’s response to Bangladeshi Hindus: S I L E N C E. #SaveBangladeshiHindus"