Bangladesh's foreign secretary to visit India next week

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Kapil Dev's insights on India's ODI World Cup prospects and player selection

Ind vs Aus: India's squad for three-match ODI series against Australia announced; check here

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

Bowlers with most hit wicket dismissals in ODI history

Actors who played Lord Ganesha on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

India

Bangladesh's foreign secretary to visit India next week

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen will be visiting India next week from 27th to 29th January for the annual foreign office consultations. The key focus will be many things including connectivity, Covid pandemic.  "All aspects of the relations will be discussed during the visit", a person familiar with the development told WION. 

Last year Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla visited Dhaka. The visit was the first foreign visit of India's Foreign secretary amid the covid pandemic.  

Masud's visit comes even as New Delhi has started export of COVID vaccines to countries in the region with Bangladesh being accorded a high priority. The first consignment of India's COVID vaccine will be gifted to Bangladesh on Thursday. The consignment contains 2 million doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India(SII).

This will be followed by the go-ahead to commercial supplies starting next week. Bangladeshi govt and the country's largest Pharma company Beximco pharmaceuticals has signed a contract with SII to procure 30 million COVID vaccines.

In December both Indian PM Modi and Bangladeshi PM Shiekh Hasina held a virtual summit. During the summit, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Indian Armed forces and thanked India for the liberation of the country from Pakistan in 1971.

Speaking at the summit, in presence of Indian PM, she said," I pay deep homage to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the war and their families. I pay my gratitude to the government and the people of India who extended their wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation."

In March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka for Bangladesh's 50th Independence year celebrations.

