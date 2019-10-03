Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on 4-day visit; Teesta, Rohingya, NRC to be raised by Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has arrived in India on a 4 day India visit, the first since her landslide victory in December of 2018. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das, Bangladesh's HC Syed Muazzem Ali and JS(Bangladesh Myanmar) in the Ministry of external affairs Vikram Doraiswami received the Bangladeshi PM at the airport.

During the visit around a dozen of bilateral agreements will be signed and focus will be on increasing bilateral cooperation including discussing a number of issues like Teesta, Rohingya issue & NRC.

"We expect that the PM’s visit to India will further enhance the bilateral relations...We will discuss a framework agreement on the Teesta and seven other common rivers", Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen was quoted by Bangladeshi media.

On the Rohingya issue, Momen said, "If the Rohingya crisis prolongs, there may be pockets of radicalisation...We want to convey this message to India"

The NRC or citizens register development in Assam will also be raised with Momen saying, "We have trust in what the Indian authorities told us. Yet, we will raise the issue"

The Indian side, including Prime Minister Modi and External affairs minister S Jaishankar, has already assured the Bangladeshi side to not worry on the developments in Assam as it will not impact Dhaka.

Saturday will be the main day of engagement with PM Hasina holding bilateral talks with PM Modi and calling on President Ram Nath Kovind. The 2 Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate three bilateral projects via video link.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the Chief Guest at the India Economic Summit organized by the World Economic Forum on 03-04 October 2019.

Hasina will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Shyam Benegal. Remember Benegal is the director of the joint India Bangladesh film which is being planned on the Father of Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The visit comes a week after PM Modi met Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly.

A ministry of external affairs release said, "The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights".

Both the leaders "reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism" and "agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries."

Sheikh Hasina also participated in the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi at the united nations last Tuesday.

There has been a number of high-level engagements between the 2 countries. PM Modi visited the country in 2015, it was followed by PM Hasina's India visit in 2016 for BRICS-BIMSTEC summit in 2016 and state visit in 2017. PM Hasina again visited in India in 2018 for the joint inauguration of Bangladesh Bhaban at Santiniketan University. During her visit, she was awarded a Doctor of Literature (D.Lit) by Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol.

PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to congratulate PM Hasina for her election victory on 30th December 2018. Last month EAM Jaishankar visited the country and met the top leadership.