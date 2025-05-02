Bangladesh pays over USD 1.2 billion to Adani Power, restoring full power supply and aiming to clear the remaining USD 900 million dues.

Bangladesh has successfully paid a major portion of its outstanding dues to India’s Adani Power, settling nearly USD 1.2 billion of the total USD 2 billion owed under a power-supply agreement signed in 2017. This update, reported by Reuters, highlights significant progress in financial cooperation between the two nations despite recent economic and political challenges in Bangladesh.

Due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Bangladesh had been struggling with increased import costs, putting pressure on its economy. The situation worsened in August last year when political tensions led to the removal of the country’s prime minister. As a result, Bangladesh had difficulty paying for imported electricity, and Adani Power was forced to cut its power supply to the country by half.

However, the situation has improved in recent months. According to Dilip Jha, Chief Financial Officer of Adani Power, the company has now resumed full power supply to Bangladesh. In fact, the payments being received from Bangladesh are now higher than the monthly billing amount. “We are supplying full power to Bangladesh... the payment we are receiving now is more than the monthly billing,” Jha said during a call with analysts after the company’s earnings report last Thursday.

The ongoing payments have not only covered current bills but have also started reducing the old dues. Adani Power is hopeful that this trend will continue and that the remaining USD 900 million will also be paid shortly. “We are hopeful that not only will we continue to receive payments equivalent to the current month's billing, but that the old outstanding dues will also be liquidated,” Jha added.

This positive development signals a strong recovery in the financial agreement between Bangladesh and Adani Power. It also reflects the commitment of both parties to maintaining energy cooperation despite earlier difficulties. If the current pace of payments continues, the remaining debt could soon be fully cleared.