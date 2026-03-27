Bangladesh Jamaat MP alleged of ordering ban Hindu's Bhagavad Gita recital on Independence day event

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INDIA
Bagladesh Member of Parliament Professor Mujibur Rahman of Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari), and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami reportedly instructed to prohibit the recitation from the sacred religious scripture of Hindus, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.
Bagladesh Member of Parliament Professor Mujibur Rahman (MP) of Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari), and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami reportedly instructed to prohibit the recitation from the sacred religious scripture of Hindus, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The instruction were to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tanore. However, ignoring the instruction, Tanor Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Naima Khan completed the event as per state rules and recitation from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was included.
This instruction was given on the occasion of the 56th Independence Day and National Day on March 26, 2026, while a state program was organised in Tanore Upazila. It is customary to begin events including Independence Day events, with recitations from religious scriptures of Hindus and Muslims, and other religions. The recitation of the Holy Quran, passages from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita are also traditionally included.
The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance (Central Executive Committee) has strongly protested against this order and expressed its deep condemnation and, anger. In a statement sent to the media on Friday morning, the organisation--led by its Secretary General, Dr. Mrityunjoy Kumar Roy (Dr. M.K. Roy)--questioned how such an instruction could be given in an important state event. They asked the state authorities for clarification.
(ANI Inputs)