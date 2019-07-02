Bangladesh is our friend but unable to share Teesta river's water with them: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the floor of the assembly on Tuesday made it clear that the state hasn't changed its view regarding sharing of Teesta river water with neighbour Bangladesh. For a long time, Bangladesh has been demanding share of Teesta river water from India but the Central government hasn't agreed to their demands owing to strong opposition from West Bengal. West Bengal's stance has been that there is not enough water to share, something which Dhaka isn't convinced about.

Speaking in Assembly, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed regret over the fact that Bangladeshi Hilsha no longer comes to India. Bangladeshi Hilsha earlier used to be savoured by Bengalis in India too particularly during the Monsoon period. However, now very few Bangladeshi fish is avalable in the market. Referring to that, Mamata Banerjee said that Bangladesh has stopped exporting Hilsha to India as they are unhappy over not been given Teesta water.

Mamata shares an extremely good relationship with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Haseena. Alluding to that warmth in bilateral ties, Mamata Banerjee said, "Bangladesh is our friend, but how can we share water with them if there is insufficient quantity of water in the first place".She made these remarks while answering a question from MLA Rahima Bibi.

Regarding Hilsha, Mamata further said that they have set up a fish research centre in the state and there is no dearth of quality fishes now. In future, Hilsha fish from Bengal will be sent to across the country, assured Mamata Banerjee. According to her, within two years, there would be no need of importing fishes.

Teesta water treaty has been a matter of conflict between the two friendly nations for a long time. During the UPA era, for a brief period, it looked like the matter would be settled. However, it later got scuttled. Mamata Banerjee said that she is sad that they are not able to share water with Bangladesh, but she has no options.