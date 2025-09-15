Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony; Will he attend?

The development comes after leaders of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) indicated that heads of state from neghbouring nations would be invited for the inauguration ceremony, which is set to take place on February 17.

Bangladesh has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman as the country's new prime minister, Hindustan Times reported citing people familiar with the developments. Several other regional leaders have also been invited for the event, which is set to take place on Tuesday (February 17). The invitation from Dhaka was sent to Indian authorities late on Saturday (February 14), the HT report said.

The development comes after leaders of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) indicated that heads of state from neghbouring nations would be invited for the inauguration ceremony. However, PM Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day, as per the HT report. Macron is visiting India to attend the AI Impact Summit in capital New Delhi. Sources told the publication that a senior leader is likely to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony, with either the Vice-President or the External Affairs Minister expected to be in attendance.

Bangladesh is expected to invite the leaders of most member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) -- which include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. SAARC had been initiated by Rahman’s father and the former president of Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman. Heads of state from some other friendly countries -- such as China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are also likely to be invited.

Rahman-led BNP has won the Bangladesh general election with a thumping majority -- the first poll held since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India. Her party, the Awami League, was barred from participating in the election, which was held on February 12. Tarique Rahman -- referred to as the "dark prince" -- had returned to Dhaka in December after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile in the UK. Now, Rahman is set to become Bangladesh's first male PM since 1991.